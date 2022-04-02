Warriors win before entertainment against Broncos as team holds solid victory

At Moreton Daly Stadium, Radcliffe:

warrior 20 (Jesse Arthur 2 tries 5 min, 22 min, Marcelo Montoya tries 36 min; Reece Walsh 4 goals) broncos 6 (Adam Reynolds tries 28 minutes; Adam Reynolds goal). HT: 16-6

Sin is gone: Thomas Flagler (Broncos)

On report: Thomas Flagler (x4) (Broncos), Jazz Tevaga (Warriors)

Warriors coach Nathan Brown revealed he backtracked on his game plan in Saturday night’s 20-6 win over the Broncos.

It was the Warriors’ best performance so far this season, where he dominated the middle, kicked the half well and the defense was lined up at the edges.

But the decision to reduce his playing style went against his strategy at the start of the season, when coaches said they wanted to play the league’s more entertaining style this year.

