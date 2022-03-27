Was Gladiator’s Maximus A Real Person? Historical Influences Explained

While Gladiator is a historical film, the main character Maximus is fictional. Find out which Roman celebrities inspired and influenced this iconic character here.

Ridley Scott’s, released in 2000 the Gladiator An epic film about revenge, loss and justice. It tells the story of Roman general-turned-gladiator Maximus Decimus Meridius (played by Russell Crowe), who attempts to avenge the death of his family after being killed by the emperor’s malicious son, Commodus (played by Joaquin Phoenix). Although the film is based on historical events and even features actual historical figures, the main character Maximus was an amalgamation of several Roman historical figures.

Established in 180 AD, the Gladiator Shows a well of historical depth. movie…