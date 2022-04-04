Was it a penalty for KRC Genk?

Following STVV’s victory at Zulte Waregem, Racing Genk had to win at home against Eupen to finish eighth. Alexandre Bocott awarded a penalty in the eleventh minute. VAR followed up on that decision. Paul Onuachu didn’t miss that opportunity. In the extra time of the first half, Boucott again whistled for a penalty. There is a big question mark on one.
Onuachu did not relent and hit again. Racing Genk was able to go into the break with a safe 2-0 lead. It could have been 1-1 in half an hour, but goalkeeper Vandevordt defended well.
, Was it a penalty kick? #GNKEUP pic.twitter.com/798t0tQmcG
— Eleven Sports (NL) (@ElevenSportsBEn) 3 April 2022
Read Full News