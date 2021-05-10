ENTERTAINMENT

Was Madhurima Tuli offered Khatron Ke Khiladi too this year?

Actor Madhurima Tuli is a face of Indian television which needs no introduction. She has been a part of many reality tv shows and some of them were alongside her real life boyfriend or ex, Vishal Aditya Singh. The two garnered lots of attention as their consistent fights were intense and brutal.

Her public breakup and feud with him continues to be infamous and considering the latter’s participation in the ongoing season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the grapevines were abuzz that Madhurima too will be seen on board.

There were rumors that Tuli has also been approached to be a part of this season but clarifying it to ETimes TV, she said, “I wasn’t offered the show. In fact, I have been a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 3, so why would I get the offer this time?”

It indeed seems that owing to Singh’s participation, this rumor began but it isn’t true. Now, not wanting to elaborate on her equation with Vishal, she only says, “I wish him luck for KKK.”

Concluding as to what projects she has in the pipeline, she said, “Currently, I’m not working on anything. I am looking forward to doing television shows with good scripts because I started my career with TV. I am also planning to do something in the OTT space. It’s not that I am not getting offers, but they aren’t interesting and the stories aren’t what I would want to be part of.”

