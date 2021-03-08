Was Marina Joyce’s Case a Deception? How the internet went too far – TMT Daily

In the Internet age, people have to believe what they see. A related video, for example, can be somewhat disturbing. It could also be the start of a prank or an ARG or a dozen other things. Remember Lonelygirl15? We were all fooled by the web series thinking that it was real. Pre-youtube, was Ghost watch And Blair witch project To surprise us: is it real?

Britain’s beauty vlogger Marina Joyce’s case is really interesting. This illustrates how well an internet conspiracy can blossom and involve the IRL to the police. Let’s dive into how well the concern can take an interesting turn in the case of Marina Joyce. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Oddities

Fans were concerned about Marina Joyce, who was nineteen at the time. Beauty subjugation Was acting Fans said he would be delighted in his video that his personality had an upbeat, bubbly personality that he loved. She would shy away looking at a different camera. In one video, people swear that they saw a gun in the background.

Marina Joyce then appeared with bruises on her arms. Someone briefly looked at one finger, apparently directing it. The teenager, who was most concerned, said “help me”. And his fanbase, keyed and worried, burst into action. #SaveMarinaJoyce started trending on Twitter. People thought that when Marina tried to arrange an early morning meeting with fans, it was a terrorist trap.

Most importantly, Marina Joyce’s fanbase thought she was in danger, was kidnapped, was being held hostage, the worst case you could dream of and still be alive. His teenage fans said that he had insomnia or nervousness due to his anxiety. People were doing badly, needed confirmation about Marina’s condition and if she was alright.

Unfounded

As it turned out, there was nothing to worry about. Marina Joyce was fine. Enfield police, after receiving “several” calls, went to do a welfare check on YouTuber. Marina also took to Twitter to reassure everyone that she was fine. Unfortunately, however, Internet mania Was not so easily eliminated. However, there were things to explain the asymmetries.

In the video where Marina was directed? Where fans thought she was “helping me”? It was helping his mother in his film. “Help me” was Cheryl Joyce changing and asking Marina Joyce to do “like me”. In an article with GuardianMother and daughter explained everything. There were bars at the window to stop the burglars. The bruises on Marina’s arm were from a terrible fall she had taken.

Yes, the police visited Joyce’s house twice to check on the marina. Was it all right in trying to show the world? Marina used the Internet as a forward fuel to say was not. When people finally believe that everything is fine, they want to boycott Marina, thinking that she bluffed when she tried to do everything.

No way to win

Marina Joyce remains an active YouTuber with 2.11 million subscribers, which she does on her channel. Hysteria has long since died. However, he does not feel bad or anything. This was not something she could really control when she started. Marina Bus Haters ignored And continued it because it was just a random thing.

Nevertheless, Marina Joyce’s case is certainly a cautionary tale. It is good that we can be worried about someone. But things, as we all know, are not always what they seem online.

