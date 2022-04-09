Was Teri Hatcher paid more than the other contestants?

His appearance was announced on TF1 with trailers posted throughout the week. So inevitably, when the series promised the appearance of an international star in The Masked Singer, many were eagerly waiting to discover the face of the man who was hiding under a ladybug costume. And despite some taunts on social networks, the production didn’t give a damn about us as it managed to get Teri Hatcher’s presence and participation. The actress revealed to the whole world for her role as Lois Lane in Lois & Clarke’s New Adventures of Superman, then paired with the character of Susan Meyer in Desperate Housewives as the iconic, beautiful brunette who “looks good” to the jury. dazzled with his explanation. Nina Simone.

A surprise that blew away Jari, Anggun, Kev Adams and Alessandra Sublet. Just like the viewers of the show, who applauded the choice according to multiple reactions…