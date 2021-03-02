Washington Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

What the Washington Huskies miss the 2021 football schedule, analysis and Pac-12 teams.

Loading...

Washington Huskies Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule

Loading...

September 4 montana

September 11 in Michigan

September 18 Arkansas State

25. Calt

October 2 in Oregon State

October. 9 open date

October 16 UCLA

October 22 in Arizona

October 30 at Stanford

6 November. Oregon

November 13 Arizona State

November 20 in Colorado

26 November Washington State

Washington Football Schedule Analysis: September 11 in Michigan. This is the game after 2020 to really and truly shorten the Jimmy Lake era. Win, and it starts 3–0 in the Pac-12 opener against Cal.

Loading...

The Hawkeyes couldn’t possibly get a better conference slate. They miss USC and Utah – possibly the two best teams in the South – and get Oregon in Seattle.

Loading...

It won’t be easy for Colorado and Stanford to go, but five of the nine Pac-12 games are at home and Arizona and Oregon State are likely to be the softest in road games.

Loading...

Pac-12 conference teams missed: USC, Utah