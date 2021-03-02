Washington Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

What the Washington Huskies miss the 2021 football schedule, analysis and Pac-12 teams.
Washington Huskies Football Schedule 2021
– 2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule
September 4 montana
September 11 in Michigan
September 18 Arkansas State
25. Calt
October 2 in Oregon State
October. 9 open date
October 16 UCLA
October 22 in Arizona
October 30 at Stanford
6 November. Oregon
November 13 Arizona State
November 20 in Colorado
26 November Washington State
Washington Football Schedule Analysis: September 11 in Michigan. This is the game after 2020 to really and truly shorten the Jimmy Lake era. Win, and it starts 3–0 in the Pac-12 opener against Cal.
The Hawkeyes couldn’t possibly get a better conference slate. They miss USC and Utah – possibly the two best teams in the South – and get Oregon in Seattle.
It won’t be easy for Colorado and Stanford to go, but five of the nine Pac-12 games are at home and Arizona and Oregon State are likely to be the softest in road games.
Pac-12 conference teams missed: USC, Utah