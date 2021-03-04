LATEST

Washington football team replaces cheerleaders with coir dance team

AP Photo / Mark Tenley, File

Washington Are not Cheerleaders The NFL’s longest running cheerleading team was first established in 1962 coed dance team Is replacing it.

Is part of the trick Organization retry And is not related to a confidential agreement with members of the 2008 and 2010 cheerleading teams. Lawyers for the team and those cheerleaders told The Associated Press last month that “the matter has been settled”, but would not say when the settlement was reached.

watch the video

the former Lekar girl Manager Petra Pope was hired on Wednesday as an advisor for her three-plus decades of use NBA Experience reviving the group.

“I have been asked to create a more modern entertainment team that is inclusive and diverse,” Pope said in a phone interview. “We just want to follow that way of being a more modern and more modern franchise. Change is difficult, but I think fans will like what we bring to the table. “

WFT replaces cheerleaders in rebranding effort

AP Photo / Mark Tenley, File

The “first lady of football” program was put on hold after last season in relation to allegations of team employees making inappropriate videos from previous years’ calendar photo shoots. Washington on Monday named Joey Colby-Begovich as vice president of the Gameday Experience, and Pope will be in charge of the formation and naming of the new dance team.

Previous members of the cheerleading team’s contracts expired, Pope confirmed, though he said they were able to try for the group 2021 “as long as they have athletic skills. I don’t know who the former dancers were, That’s why I don’t know them, so everyone is welcome to the audition. “

The pope said he is the boss Dan Snyder And wife Tanya “is committed to bringing this team to a more modern level.” Snyder vowed to change the culture of the team last summer in light of allegations of workplace sexual harassment allegations made by former employees that prompted an independent investigation into the NFL’s possession.

related: The Washington Redskins logo is now a collector’s item

In his comments at the Super Bowl, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Said, “Washington Football Club has already made a lot of changes.” Which included hiring Jason Wright as team president.

This is another change, which Pope said is expected to take place for next season. Wright has said that he expects the “Washington Football Team” to continue with a new, permanent name in 2021.

Pope, who in addition to his Los Angeles Lakers experience worked 14 years for the NBA’s New York Nucks, said he is the “new kid on the block” in the big picture of the name change and will focus on the dancer element of the rebrand.

“My focus is really just to bring this team back again,” she said. “My goal is to build this team, strengthen this team and make it more modern.”

