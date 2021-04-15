Washington Football Team Rumors: Will they move up in the 2021 NFL Draft for a quarterback? | TMT

The Washington Soccer Workforce could have benefitted from a traditionally weak division in 2020, however the truth of the matter is, they’re the defending NFC East champions, and so they’re constructing their roster to change into perennial contenders. They managed to fill a number of holes in free company, however even after the signing interval, Washington nonetheless lacks long-term readability at a very powerful place — quarterback. Will rumors of Washington gearing as much as commerce for a high QB within the 2021 NFL Draft come to fruition, or will they roll with Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2021?

Washington shifting upward, however one piece to the puzzle eludes

The Washington Soccer Workforce’s signing of Ryan Fitzpatrick wasn’t flashy or dangerous. Actually, simply the other. Fitzpatrick, usually seen as a stabilizer, offers Washington, on the very least, a good ground at quarterback. He’s not a high-level starter, however for a group with a stable roster and a budding corps of expertise, Fitzpatrick is sweet sufficient to maintain them from falling backward.

Wingo mentioned this on the April 14 Draft Insiders present. “Clearly there was lots of shakeup on the quarterback there. Ryan Fitzpatrick is there now. Love the dude, one in all my favourite gamers within the NFL, however everyone knows he isn’t the long-term resolution.”

However, with Fitzpatrick growing older, and with Washington’s QB room containing solely Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen, and Steven Montez past Fitzpatrick, the Washington Soccer Workforce wants extra long-term safety on the quarterback place.

With the group’s near-elite protection getting into a brand new rivalry window, Washington can’t waste any of the unit’s golden years. Capitalizing on the sturdy higher tier of the 2021 QB class appears like essentially the most optimum path. The issue is, Washington isn’t in an incredible place to take action.

The obstacles between Washington and fast gratification at QB

Profitable the NFC East at 7-9 was a blessing and a curse for the Washington Soccer Workforce. Washington now has some tangible success to construct off of below Ron Rivera. Nonetheless, their division championship has hindered their draft positioning enormously. Had Washington misplaced the NFC East, they’d be within the high twelve of the draft order. As a substitute, they sit at No. 19 total, far past the projected vary for the draft’s high quarterbacks.

Speak to Washington’s coaches, and so they wouldn’t have it another method. Profitable a division is a significant feat, irrespective of the circumstances. However, Washington’s lesser draft positioning does affect their commerce functionality.

If the No. 4 choose — belonging to the Atlanta Falcons — is the trade-up spot for a number of groups, the price of shifting up 15 spots may be too nice for Washington. If the trade-up vacation spot is later — maybe on the Lions’ or Panthers’ present picks — Washington has a greater probability. However they nonetheless should be prepared to shell out some capital.

Relying on who they get, the transfer might very effectively be value it. Any one in all Justin Fields, Trey Lance, or Mac Jones may be obtainable after the highest three picks. All three can provide Washington the upside they search at QB. Quarterback success within the draft is all the time a mixture of expertise and vacation spot. Washington has the accrued assist to be a very good vacation spot for a rookie quarterback.

Now, there’s just one query left to reply: Are they prepared to maneuver up for his or her match?

There’s an incentive to commerce upon Washington’s half. Pretty much as good because the protection is, Washington would possibly solely have two or three years earlier than they’re recharging on that aspect of the ball once more. In the event that they wait to get their franchise QB in 2022, it units again their rivalry window one other 12 months. By including one in all this draft’s high quarterbacks, Washington can’t solely capitalize on a powerful, top-heavy class but additionally expertise no delays of their quest to change into true Tremendous Bowl contenders.

So, with this in thoughts, what’s the Washington Soccer Workforce considering?

In line with TMT’s Chief Draft Analyst and NFL Insider Tony Pauline, the Washington Soccer Workforce is interested by shifting as much as purchase one of many 2021 NFL Draft’s high quarterbacks. Pauline made clear that Washington isn’t fairly snug shifting all the way in which as much as No. 4. But when a possibility presents itself afterward, they might finally pull the set off on a transfer up. Right here’s extra from Tony:

“What I used to be instructed by somebody shut to move coach Ron Rivera, Washington could be open to shifting up. Now, I wasn’t instructed that they might transfer as much as the fourth choose with Atlanta as a result of it might take an excessive amount of draft capitol, but when a quarterback begins to fall…Washington could be prepared to maneuver as much as get a kind of quarterbacks and seize a signal-caller.”

Which quarterback would possibly slide low sufficient to attract a commerce from Washington?

As talked about earlier, with Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson penciled in at No. 1 and No. 2, Fields, Lance, and Jones might all probably be obtainable later within the high 10. It depends upon who the San Francisco 49ers choose, however all three of these quarterbacks are firmly within the dialog within the high half of Spherical 1.

Moreover, all three quarterbacks have some motive to slip. Jones might be the one to slip attributable to his lesser bodily traits. Lance might slide attributable to his relative dearth of expertise and his want for continued mechanical enchancment. And Fields — although his talent set looks like it needs to be slide-proof — has been a supply of some skepticism in sure circles.

It appears as if Washington could be higher served to select Fields or Lance. Each quarterbacks have the bodily upside value investing in, and dealing with Fitzpatrick for a 12 months might do wonders for his or her improvement. Jones, nonetheless, additionally presents some utility as a secure distributor who can do effectively within the NFL with the proper assist system. If the Washington Soccer Workforce likes all three QBs, it might merely come right down to which one drops.

If Washington can’t commerce up, what contingency plans might they be taking a look at?

So Washington is certainly trying to commerce up for a quarterback. However what if their desired end result by no means materializes. What if Fields and Lance go at No. 3 and No. 4, and one other group promptly trades up for Jones? Then the Washington Soccer Workforce could be finest served to both stand pat at No. 19 or commerce again. In Spherical 1, their QB choices could be exhausted. However afterward, there are some contingency plans to concentrate on.

One explicit title holds lots of weight right here. Pauline had this to say a couple of potential backup plan for Washington.

“Washington followers ought to keep in mind the title Davis Mills from Stanford. They’ve appreciated him all via the method. He’s a giant thrower, a man that didn’t play all that effectively this 12 months, didn’t stay as much as scout’s expectations. Coming into the season, scouts instructed me that if Davis Mills was in a position to play the way in which he was succesful, they thought he could be a top-20 choose.

“Stanford was not an excellent group this 12 months, however Mills has the arm for the following degree; he’s an athletic man, a little bit sluggish at pulling the set off. Nonetheless, I do know that Washington likes him, and he won’t be there within the third spherical, so if they don’t transfer as much as get a QB early within the draft, I might see them making a transfer for Mills within the second spherical.”

An enormous-bodied pocket passer with some measured mobility, Davis Mills is a bit uncooked and inexperienced. Nonetheless, he carries an excessive amount of upside with him, and he’s been a gentle riser this offseason. In line with Pauline, Washington likes Mills loads as an possibility in Spherical 2 if they will’t get a quarterback in Spherical 1.

The second spherical could seem excessive for Mills. Nonetheless, given the dearth of quarterback expertise after the highest 5 on this class, a number of the extra inspiring developmental choices like Mills and Kellen Mond might rise into Spherical 2, because the remaining QB-needy groups scramble so as to add expertise to their rosters.

In that state of affairs, a group like Washington — a group with much less main wants than different groups — may be extra inclined to take that danger. In the event that they handle to swing a commerce again in Spherical 1 and add extra Day 2 capital, that end result turns into much more interesting.

The Washington Soccer Workforce seems to have its eyes firmly set on addressing quarterback within the 2021 NFL Draft. Nonetheless, the state of affairs will finally dictate what they do on the place. And what occurs in Spherical 1 will finally dictate what Washington does in Spherical 2. Who falls in Spherical 1, and the way far? What’s the breaking level for Washington? What if nobody falls?

These are all questions that may solely be answered on one evening: Thursday, April 29.

