Washington State Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

The Washington State Tigers 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what they miss the Pac-12 teams.

Loading...

Washington State Cougars Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule

Loading...

September 4 Utah State

September 11 Portland State

September 18 USC

25 September in Utah

Call on 2 October

October 9 Oregon State

16 October Stanford

October 23 BYU

October 30 in Arizona State

6 November Open Date

November 13 in Oregon

19 November Arizona

26 November in Washington

Washington State Football Schedule Analysis: With Yuger State and Portland State, and then acquiring BYU in October, Cogar is not extending himself into non-conference play – at least early. With all due respect to BYU, Wazzu is not playing a power five program outside the Pac-12.

Loading...

At the conference, the Cougars don’t get Colorado and UCLA from the south, and they get USC at home. Going to Utah is tough, but with three of the last four matches on the road the biggest problem lies in the end. There’s a week mixed in there, and one of the road dates is over in Seattle, but it’s still a rough finish.

Loading...

Pac-12 conference teams missed: Colorado, UCLA