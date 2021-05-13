Watch 13 Mussoorie Web Series Online Streaming on Voot

13 most

Mussoorie web series Wood, one of the popular OTT sites, has released a number of expected and surprising releases with theatrical web series, shows and films on its platform. The application was launched in March 2016, and since the year, the app has delighted many films and its audience. Project 9191, Mohammaya, Supervillain, The Groom’s Sister O Prabhu and many more movies are part of this application. But, now the app has brought another suspense, crime and drama web series, with the platform title “13 Mussoorie”, which will give you some goalposts. Actress Shriya Bilongkar in the lead role, alongside Jai Bodas, Mrinal Dutt, Ashwini Cool and Jai Bodas. Many more characters appear together in this web series.

By the way, the web series has already been released in the last few years, which was released on October 12, 2018 on the VITT platform in India. But now, Wood Entertainment is re-releasing the web series on its platform, where you can enjoy all 13 episodes of the web series. Through this article, we will share some details of the web series.

13 Mussoorie Web Series: Plot

From the trailer, we can understand that the web series was pushed back by some around the mystery of the serial killer and renamed “AKS”. Now, a famous police officer, Aditi Bisht (Shriya Bilkonkar), who is the daughter of a famous police officer, will find out the culprit by solving the case of another police officer’s wife – Rishi Bandha. But the story changes when he comes to know everything about the killer, but decides to end the case without sharing details with anyone. Now, what happens in the story? The journey will show the truth.

13 Mussoorie Web Series: Cast

The web series has a lot of characters, a total of 13 episodes, and will likely have many actors from the industry. Shriya Bilkongar has played the role of journalist Aditi Bisht and you can find her here along with many other amazing characters. The names of each character in the series and their characters are as follows:

Shriya Bilongkar as Aditi Pishta

Shoaib Ahmed as Tanmay Bajpayee

Viraf Patel as Rishi Banda

Ajay instigates Asmat as Pishta

Jay Bodas as Freddie Fernandez

Prince Dua as Vicky Arora

Mirunal Dutt as Ishaan Saini

Naman Joshi as Ashwini Cool

13 Mussoorie Web Series: Wood Release Date

The film comes with a lot of suspense, crime and action, which is available in Hindi. The entire episode was shot in Mussoorie. Viewers can see the picture as it was released in Wood on Monday 10 May 2021. But it is also important to share that you want to purchase the app’s subscription package and then watch all the movies, web series and shows that have been released.