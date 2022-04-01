Watch 2022 World Cup Draw Live

According to the FIFA rankings, 32 teams are divided into 4 hats.

cap 1: Brazil, Belgium, FranceArgentina, England, Spain, Portugal and Qatar (host countries).

cap 2: Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USA, Croatia.

hat 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia.

hat 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, European Qualifier, Intercontinental Play-off winner 1, Intercontinental Play-off winner 2.

There cannot be two teams from the same confederation (except in Europe)

Worst draw for France: Germany, Senegal, Ecuador.

Best Draw for the Blues: France, USA, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia.