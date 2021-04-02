Watch Aaj Ka Mulki 2 April 2021 Written Episode Update: Purvi gets kidnapped again – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

In the latest episode of Molkki, we will see that Prakashi got tense as she marked that the police were contacting them. But, meanwhile, Pragya signs Anjali to hide her from the police. Anjali told Prakashi that the police should know that we leave the mansion without telling them but Prakasi does not agree with it. She says that some information related to Molki must have been found. She further says that we have to escape from here in any way otherwise they will have to lose everything. Along with this, we also have to face the cruel punishment of Virendra. Preu there appreciates the police for their assistance.
All the goons are pleaded with Juhi and Manas. But then the goons take out the gun and point at the children. Preu and Sudha come there and request the children to leave, but the goons do not listen to them. Then Sudha throws a box at the goons and she leaves the gun. The police arrive and catch the goons. But the rest of the goons are running away from there, Pragya orders them to take Poorvi from here.
Sudha and Priya go to see Purvi but they do not find him there, they inform the inspector. The police investigate the goons but pretend that they know nothing. At the same time, Anjali and Prerna leave quietly there. But the inspector calls them, Pragya again manages to fool them. But Sudha suspects Pragya and thinks that there is something wrong here. Sudha is telling Preu that Poorvi is kidnapped by Pragya and Anjali. While both Anjali and Prakash are punishing the children badly. As the episode ends, stay in the loop with updates written by Soulk Telecast for Molkie.