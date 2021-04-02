LATEST

Watch Aaj Ka Mulki 2 April 2021 Written Episode Update: Purvi gets kidnapped again – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Avatar
By
Posted on
Watch Aaj Ka Mulki 2 April 2021 Written Episode Update: Purvi gets kidnapped again.

In the latest episode of Molkki, we will see that Prakashi got tense as she marked that the police were contacting them. But, meanwhile, Pragya signs Anjali to hide her from the police. Anjali told Prakashi that the police should know that we leave the mansion without telling them but Prakasi does not agree with it. She says that some information related to Molki must have been found. She further says that we have to escape from here in any way otherwise they will have to lose everything. Along with this, we also have to face the cruel punishment of Virendra. Preu there appreciates the police for their assistance.

Watch Aaj Ka Mulki 2 April 2021 Written Episode Update: Purvi gets kidnapped again.

Preu says that they are unable to find Poorvi, she says that maybe the goons have taken Puri elsewhere. But the inspector informed Preu that the phone traced the location of Sakshi Mills. Just a quarrel has developed between all the goons and they are accusing each other as Puri slips out of his hands. While Manas and Juhi implicate all the goons. Manas and Juhi save him on one of the best fore legs. Whereas all this mess is about Prakashi and Anjali leaving.

All the goons are pleaded with Juhi and Manas. But then the goons take out the gun and point at the children. Preu and Sudha come there and request the children to leave, but the goons do not listen to them. Then Sudha throws a box at the goons and she leaves the gun. The police arrive and catch the goons. But the rest of the goons are running away from there, Pragya orders them to take Poorvi from here.

Sudha and Priya go to see Purvi but they do not find him there, they inform the inspector. The police investigate the goons but pretend that they know nothing. At the same time, Anjali and Prerna leave quietly there. But the inspector calls them, Pragya again manages to fool them. But Sudha suspects Pragya and thinks that there is something wrong here. Sudha is telling Preu that Poorvi is kidnapped by Pragya and Anjali. While both Anjali and Prakash are punishing the children badly. As the episode ends, stay in the loop with updates written by Soulk Telecast for Molkie.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
466
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
443
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
424
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
424
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
421
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
417
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
394
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
384
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
382
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
364
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top