Watch Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) Written Update 17th May 2021: Darsh Insults Nandini?







The upcoming episode of Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha will begin where Shobit announces Truth & Dare game but Darsh refuses to play it with them meanwhile, Shobit makes him understand that just for chill they are playing it. Then he starts spinning the bottle and first it stops at Nandini, and Shobit starts interrogating her because she chooses truth. Shobit asks that did she have a boyfriend or not in the past, Nandini reveals the truth that he had a crush on someone when she was studying in 8th standard, and the reason behind that because he had a geared bicycle which was too attractive.

Then Shobit again spins the bottle and it stops on Darsh and Nandini starts asking a question to him, she asks that des he hides something from her. If yes so please reveal and meanwhile, he tries to reveal but spontaneously he overturned the circumstances by saying that yet he did not tell her the password of his laptop. Gunjan says that they were expected something huge but it’s fine Next, it’s Gunjan’s turn and she chooses Dare. She says that she wants to sing a song.

After that, she picks an empty bottle instead of a mic and starts singing in a slightly lower pitch in short, tuneless. They are getting embarrassed because she is making fun of her which is not appropriate enough. Then she comes to them and asks that how she sang but they ignore her meanwhile, Nandini spins the bottle and again it stops her. At the same time, Gunjan says that she should choose the dare this time and she agrees with him. Darsh says that he will give her a dare and says that she will have to pay the bill for their food.

Then Nandini wonders that what he is saying and the extempore waiter gives her a bill but it has exchanged with someone. After a while, he gives her the correct bill and suddenly she meets with her childhood friend whose name is Jitesh. She makes him familiar with her family and says that he did not come to attend her wedding and still, did not give her a gift. So he will feel nice if he will pay her bill, But she refuses and spontaneously he pays the bill befiore her.

Then Nandini goes to drop him towards his car, and he asks her that does she happy with this marriage or not. Nandini replies that Darsh can not watch anything, but he is perfectionist and can do such things, which no one can do. At the same time, Charmi sends a voice messages to Shobit but Gunjan does not let him hear all those mesages.