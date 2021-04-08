Watch Ajax ball boy launch football at Roma star during Europa League tie

LATEST

Passions ran high during Ajax’s Europa League tie against Roma but not in the way you’d expect.

Roma have the advantage in the quarter-final tie as they claimed a 2-1 win at the Johan Cruyff ArenA.

Davy Klaassen gave the Dutch side the lead in the first half but second half strikes from Lorenzo Pellegrini and Rober Ibanez turned the first leg on its head.

The home side chased an equaliser in the closing stages but the Italians were unsurprisingly happy to let the match wind down.

But that didn’t sit well with one Ajax ball boy, who took out his anger on Roma substitute Riccardo Calafiori.

The ball boy aggressively threw the football straight at Calafiori’s chest as he prepared to take a throw in.

But to add insult to a not too serious injury, Calafiori was given a yellow card by the referee for time-wasting!

The 2-1 advantage puts Roma in a great position to reach the semi-finals, as are Manchester United, who won 2-0 at Granada.

The other two ties hang in the balance with Arsenal drawing 1-1 to Slavia Prague, while Villarreal lead Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 in their tie.

