Watch All Performances & Elimination Updates







The 8th season of Vijay TV’s Super Singer is making its fan crazier towards the show. Well, in the latest episode of the singing reality show there will be some crispier and golden moments and as you all know that all the participants are trying their best to make the competition tougher because nobody wants to leave the journey and that too at this level when they fought hard to be in the game. All the contestants are going to make this night melodious, be here till the end to get the complete episode update.

Tonight there will be a devotional performance and the performer is going to put his impression among all contestants. You all must be in the swim about Bharat K Rajesh, tonight he will appear on the set as a saint and his voice will get the entire audience in touch with god. Judges will praise his performance and appreciate him that he made the entire environment so positive and holy with his soulful performance. After his devotional performance, there will be a romantic song that will sing by Sridhar Sena.

Super Singer 8 Episode

As you all know that the eighth season of the Super Singer has completed 31 episodes so far and tonight you will watch its’ 32nd episode where you all are going to experience some other kind of melody. Every single participant is trying harder to grip their position in the battle of music and it is also mandatory to hold the position because the winner will get fame and after that his or her carrier will make their life more luxurious to live. No doubt that the makers of the show are trying their best to make the show more interesting and enjoyable by putting more amazing and fresh concepts so that contestants will get the boost to perform.

Amazing Da! 🤩 Super Singer – Tonight and tomorrow at 9:30 pm on our Vijay TV .. #SuperSinger #VijayTelevision pic.twitter.com/zhMwn5N1W0 – Vijay Television (jayvijaytelevision) May 15, 2021

All the contestants have been through several concepts where they performed in a very amazing way with positiveness hence some of them are still in the show and some have left or better say eliminated from the musical game. Tonight there will be a new concept that has been named Retro Vs Modern Round, as you can think by the name that how they all are going to tackle the night, but the thing you should be a swim of is all the participants will give a tough competition to each other by singing retro and modern songs. Stay tuned to get the voting results, behind the scenes, and all the latest news on it.