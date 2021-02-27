Watch Arctic Rally Finland 2021 Free Live Stream Reddit TV – FilmyOne.com

Welcome and how to watch the currents series The FIA ​​Tech Rally Championship travels to the Arctic Circle for the first time this week, one of the strongest front-line participants in recent years.

So Rally-Monte-Carlo winner Sebastian Ogier topped the list, with Toyota Gazoo racing teammate Elfin Evans, domestic hero Kalle Rovenpera and Finnish Japanese driver Takamoto Katasuta joining the four-part Yaris Tech Rally Car attack.

Regular customers of the Hyundai Motorsport i20 Tech Rally Car will be joined by Thierry Neuville and Ott Tänak Craig Breen, who will replace Dani Sordo for his first WRC debut after finishing second at Rally Estonia in September.

Gus Greensmith and Temu Sunnenen drive M-Sport Ford’s Fiesta Tech Rally cars, with Finn trying to jump back from his first Monte-Carlo crash in the first leg. They will be joined in the British team by Italian first WRC Lorenzo Bertelli after the Kopek Rally Chile in 2019.

The Hyundai 2C Compétition uses i20s for Pierre-Louis Loubet and teenager Oliver Solberg, making their Tech Championship debut in the Tech Rally Car. The former M-Sport factory driver, Jane Tuhino, rides at the highest level in a festival registered by Genpro.

The 10-man WRC2 entry is the largest for the series’ best supporting category in more than two years.

After his major win in Monte Carlo, Andreas Mikkelsen leads the rankings in a Tokasport Skoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo. Teammate Marco Bulaccia joins him for the WRC’s only snow and ice race.

Never in its 49-year history has the series made this northward move and 13 Tech Rally Cars are ready for battle in the winter wonderland of Lapland near Arctic Rally Finland (26–28 February), powered by CapitalBox.



This second round is the only pure winter program of the year. Paradoxically, the frozen forest around Rovaniemi will see a top speed of over 200 km / h, while Pirelli’s studded tires dig into thick snow-covered gravel roads to provide great grip.



Seven-time world champion Sebastian Ogier led the race after winning the opening round last month in Monte-Carlo at the rally. Like most front runners, the French have no experience of Arctic roads and are difficult to prepare in a normal way.



“When we have videos of rallies, we usually try to watch them,” explains the Toyota Gazoo Racing driver.

“This is probably the event where there is the least benefit of seeing on a previous ship because snowdrifts can often occur in a different location. They give you an idea of ​​what to expect in terms of profile and overall speed, but they are not really a great tool. “



Ogier Yaris Tech Rally Cars include Kalle Rowenpera, Elfin Evans and Takamoto Katasuta, and 20-year-old Rowanpera, who have gained pre-event attention.



The fin is used for snow and ice and although the Arctic only marks its ninth start at the highest level, it won a national rally on the same roads last January. Many believe he has what it takes to become WRC’s youngest rally winner this weekend.



Another world title would have been on Ogir’s wish list when he met Santa in Rovaniemi earlier this week



“This rally is where it can actually happen,” Ogier said. “Last year he was already very fast under winter conditions in Sweden, and has probably walked more kilometers on the ice than almost any driver in the championship, even though he is the youngest. He will be much stronger.”



Irishman Craig Breen is part of the Hyundai Motorsport team, joining Thierry Neuerville and Ott Tunk in the i20 Tech Rally Cars.



Teemu Suninan makes a strong performance at home after crashing into the season opener. He will be joined by Goose Greensmith and Prada heir Lorenzo Bertelli, who will compete in Fiesta Tech Rally Cars for the M-Sport Ford team for the first time since 2019.



Adrian Foramax, who finished second in the French Alps last month, will be inducted into the M-Sport Ford line-up by Czech Martin Prokop, who returns after starting just three WRCs in the last three seasons. Movisport played former Nestle Rally Finland winners Esapeka Lappi and Nikolay Gryazin in the Volkswagen Polo GTI.

WRC 3 champion Jarin Hutunen will make his first appearance for the 2021 on Friday after being confirmed in the Hyundai Motorsport N lineup and joined by teammate Ole Christian Webby in the i20 R5s. Sean Johnson and George Linnamay from Aston completed the opening.

This quartet is only nominated for scoring in the WRC2 series of drivers and co-drivers.

The WRC3 was attended by twenty-three contestants, led by Finnish champions Temu Asunma and second in Fabius, Emil Lindholm. Rally home riders, including world champions Johann Christopherson and Mattius Ekstrom, make up nearly half the number.

The full list of participants can be seen here.

See all stages of the Arctic Rally Finland Live! Feel the cold with the second rally of the year held on our icy paths…



In 2003, Oliver Solberg, the son of world champion Peter, made his top level debut in the Hyundai 2C competition i20. The teenager’s preparations are interrupted by a co-driver change, with Seb Marshall replacing Aaron Johnson.

Pierre-Louis Lobbett drives a second car for the team, while Tech Rally Car entries are completed by private contestant Jan Tuhino in a gala.



Last word



The rally will start on Friday afternoon and drivers will face 10 speed tests at 251.08 km before ending on Sunday afternoon.



Full coverage of the Arctic Rally Finland run by CapitalBox will be available on WRC + All Live, featuring critical interviews, features and expert analysis from each podium broadcast as well as service parks.