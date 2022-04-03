Watch: As Alyssa Healy reaches sensational ton, husband Mitchell Starc cheers with a heartwarming reaction from stands | Cricket

It was a record-breaking outing for Australia’s wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy, as she slammed an incredible 170 off just 138 deliveries in the final of the Women’s World Cup against England on Sunday. Her knock took Australia to a magnificent score of 356/5 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Healy went past Adam Gilchrist’s 149 to register the highest ever score in an ODI World Cup final (men or women).

Healy also became the only second woman to score a century in the final of the Women’s WC. Her husband Mitchell Starc, who is widely regarded as one of the most lethal fast bowlers in international cricket, was also present during the game and had a…