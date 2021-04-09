Watch as Conor Benn speaks fluent Spanish to trash talk opponent in face-off

Conor Benn showed off his impressive little-known talent while trash talking opponent Samuel Vargas at their weigh-in on Friday.

The British welterweight, son of legend Nigel Benn, is making the next step up in his career by taking on the Canadian-Colombian this weekend.

As he was brought up in Mallorca and spent 12 years of his life there, Benn is also fluent in Spanish.

He has used this at times in the build up to send a message to his opponent (who is bilingual too) in his mother tongue.

And at their final face-off after the weigh-in on Friday, Benn did not hold back.

Vargas began the exchange by telling him in English: “Get ready for a fight, mentally and physically.”

Benn and Vargas exchanged words in both English and Spanish

Benn replied in Spanish: “I’m ready, b*****d.

“I’m not scared of anybody, you understand?”

Vargas added: “More mentally, more mentally.”

So Benn continued in Spanish: “I’m not scared of anybody, no-one at all, b*****d.”

Vargas then switched to Spanish and said: “It’s not about fear.”

And at this point Benn turned to English and reiterated: “Hey listen, I ain’t scared of no man.”

He then quickly returned to Spanish and added: “I’m not afraid of nobody. Of nobody.

“I am ready to fight. I like to fight.”

They concluded by shaking hands as Benn said: “Vamos, vamos. Come on you b*****d.”