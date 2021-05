Watch Ashaangi Interview Video Full Show on Media Masons (2021): The most trending pair Ashwin and Shivaangi of Cook with Comali fame is all set to entertain us with a new interview on Media Masons Tick talk with Sakthi show which is hosted by Sakthi who is also one of the comali from the popular cookery show. They have given so many interviews after the blockbuster hit of Cook with Comali 2. But this cute pair joins the first time for the interview.