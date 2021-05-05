Watch BA Pass 3 Movie On FilmyBox Release Date, Cast, Story, Review

BA Pass director and producer Narendra Singh has announced yet another franchise BA Pass 3. The makers have released the trailer on their social handles and the film will be released on 1 May 2021 on the Filmbox app. Fans are eagerly waiting for the 3rd installment and now finally the makers revealed about BA Pass 3. So, here is the complete update about BA Pass 3 movie watch online, cast, plot, release date, trailer.

BA PASS 3 Movie Details

Movie: B.A. Pass 3

Producer: Narendra Singh

Director: Narendra Singh

Writer: Deep Chugh & Narendra Singh

Music: Altaaf & Manny

Streaming Platform: FilmyBox

Releasing Date: 1st May 2021

The story of the show is revolving around Ansul who is jobless and goes through a lot of ups and downs in his life then he meets a married woman and gets attracted to her. It will be exciting to watch what will happen next.

The film is produced and directed by Narendra Singh and written by Deep Chugh and Narendra Singha itself. Altaaf Manny composed the music of the film.

Fans will watch several Tv and movie stars in the film. Here is the full star cast list.

Sunny Sachdeva

Ankita Chouhan

Armaan sandhu

Ankita sahu

Arjun fauzdar

Namish Anand

Amanda Bhogal

Yash gulati

To watch the full movie you can download the Filmybox app from Google Play Store or Apple Store.

Also Read: Aashram Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Review

Till then, stay tuned with us for more latest updates and news. Also, do not forget to watch BA Pass 3 full movie online on Filmybox.