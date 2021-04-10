Watch!! Bader vs Machida 2 Live Free: Bellator 256 on Reddit – Film Daily

The Bellator 256 live stream Fight PPV Online Free Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix kicks off this Friday as current heavyweight champion Ryan Bader takes on Lyoto Machida for the second time in his career.

Machida and Bader first met in the UFC in 2012, with Machida coming away with the win via second-round knockout. Now nine years later, Bader will look to avenge his loss and move forward in the tournament in an effort to get his light heavyweight title back.

Also on the main card is the return of both Cat Zingano and Liz Carmouche, as well as a solid featherweight matchup between Jeremy Kennedy and Adam Borics.

Here is all of the broadcast information you need for Bellator 256:

How To Watch Bellator 256 Live Stream

Date : Friday, Apr. 9, 2021

Start Time : Prelims start at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, Main

Card starts at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Location : Uncasville, CT

Venue : Mohegan Sun Arena

Main Card Live Stream : Showtime

Prelims Live Stream : Bellator YouTube

Full Bellator 256: Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida 2 fight card

Main Card (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)

Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida

Liz Carmouche vs. Vanessa Porto

Adam Borics vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Cat Zingano vs. Olivia Parker

Dan Moret vs. Goiti Yamauchi

Preliminary Card (Bellator YouTube, 6 p.m. ET)

Cody Law vs. Nathan Ghareeb

Talita Nogueira vs. Jessica Borga

Diana Avsaragova vs. Tara Graff

Cass Bell vs. Jornel Lugo

Nainoa Dung vs. Izzy William

Dalton Rosta vs. Tony Johnson

Jaylon Bates vs. Jeffrey Glossner

John Douma vs. Will Smith

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – MMA Junkie was on scene at Thursday’s official Bellator 256 fighter weigh-ins, where 25 of 26 fighters made weight for the card.

The weigh-ins took place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The same venue hosts Friday’s event, which has a main card on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

Among those who made weight were current heavyweight champion and former light heavyweight champ Ryan Bader (27-6 MMA, 5-1 BMMA), as well as Lyoto Machida (26-10 MMA, 2-2 BMMA), who meet in a rematch in the main event. That fight also is a quarterfinal bout in Bellator’s light heavyweight tournament.

The one weight miss came by a preliminary card fighter, Jeffrey Glossner (2-1 MMA, 0-0 BMMA), who is scheduled to fight highly-touted prospect Jaylon Bates (1-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA). As the weigh-in window expired, Glossner tipped the scales at 137.8 for a bantamweight fight.

Mohegan Sun commission head Mike Mazzulli told MMA Junkie that Glossner has been cleared to compete, but it’s up to Bellator and the fighters to come to terms and make the fight happen.

Bader is coming off his first loss in over five years after he lost his world title to Vadim Nemkov at Bellator 244. Machida is certainly in need of a win here, not only to advance in the tournament but to avoid going 0-3 in his last three bouts. Machida is coming off back-to-back split decision losses to Gegard Mousasi and Phil Davis.

Obviously, the main event will see Lyoto Machida take on Ryan Bader in a fight that will kick off the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix. It also serves as a rematch between Machida and Bader. That main event isn’t the only thing worth tuning to see, however.

Below are just three storylines to follow as Bellator 256 unfolds live on Showtime.

Three reasons to watch Bellator 256

Lyoto Machida is not a young man and is on a two-fight losing streak. The soon-to-be 43-year-old has fallen to Phil Davis and Gegard Mousasi in two consecutive split-decision losses. The task isn’t going to get any easier with the heavyweight champion Ryan Bader. Bader is coming off of his first loss in Bellator, a TKO loss to current lightweight champion Vadim Nemkov.

Will Cat Zingano one step closer to a title bout?

To be fair to Olivia Parker, she’s a gimmie fight for Cat Zingano. No one expects Parker to win her bouts and one has to wonder why the no. 3 ranked fighter is fighting less-than-steller talents instead of top tier women.

Which prized prospect will step up?

Bellator will see a few big prospects step in to fight at Bellator 256. Names like Jeremy Kennedy, Adam Borics, Cody Law, and Cass Bell are just some of the younger fighters on the card looking to make a name for themselves.

Final Word

Bellator is officially back in the swing of things and is trying to get fans as hyped as possible for their return to competition in 2021. With two Grand Prix’s going on at the same time, and impressive-sized prospect-talent-pool to pick from, Bellator is providing some major reasons to tune in. Especially for their Bellator 256 card.