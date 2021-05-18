Watch Bawara Dil Today’s Written Episode 18th May 2021: Siddhi Teaches Soni







In the opening sequence of Bawara Dil’s latest episode, we are going to watch that Ishwar is saying to Shiva that he is brilliant in cooking. He then asks him to come over whenever you get time. Shiva smiles at him and says he will come for sure. Sidhi noticed such pleasing behaviour with Shiva. Sidhi there is continuing staring at food greedily. She then goes to the kitchen and checks what Shiva has made. She smells the food and likes it. She starts eating from the pan. She appreciates the food while eating it.

Just then Malini enters the kitchen and watches Sidhi eating the food and if we can assume a thumbs up for the food made by your husband. Sidhi says that she was tasting it just like that. Malini nods and says that she will pack it for you. But Sidhi denies it. Malini gets to agree on this but Sidhi says if you are compelling then it is fine. Malini smiles and says Shiva has the talent to win over the hearts of people with his food. Malini appreciates Shiva and Sidhi gets a bit teased. Malini then hands over her packed food and all set to leave.

They both are leaving the house, Sidhi asks Akka Bai to call you for some work than how you managed to come here. He replies that Akka Bai asked him to do a job but I handover it to Jalwa. Sidhi thanks Shiva, Shiva asks for what. Sidhi says that you a smile on my parent face. I saw them elated after a long time. Shiva says that he is doing this only for Akka Bai. Sidhi fumes hearing this and give the packed food to the beggar. She says it is better that you revealed the truth, otherwise, I was thinking that you did it for my parents.

While Sidhi si studying, Soni comes there crying. Sidhi rushes to her and asked what happened. Soni says that She failed in the semester. Sidhi consoles her. Just then Mangala laughs and laughs that she gets failed and asks her to stop all this studying drama. Later, Shiva comes to know that Soni gets failed in her semester. He asked the reason to her she says that she found English Literature tough. Shiva says we will arrange a tutor for her. But just then Sidhi comes there and says that she will teach Soni. Shiva surprised hearing this. She assures Soni to get good marks in her final semester. The episode ends, get further Bawra Dil Written Update on Social Telecast.