Watch Big Foot movie online at Hulu App Cast Characters & Review

Big Foot movie: Hulu is a popular subscription video platform in America and started streaming and producing original content in 2011. The platform offers versatile content including drama, comedy, animation and non-scripted docuseries and others. Right now, a very popular Hulu docuseries is trending and getting a positive response from the audience. The title of the docuseries is “Sasquatch”. The genre of the series is True crime and it is a kind of mini-series. The series premiered on April 20, 2021 and so far two episodes of the series have been released by its creators, with the release date of the third installment yet to be announced.

The series will be directed by Joshua Rofe, while the show will be produced by Jay Duplass and Mark. The first two episodes got a great response from the audience and they are eagerly awaiting the upcoming episodes. However, with the release of this series, there have been several conjectures and speculation as to whether the series is based on an urban mythological creature, ‘Bigfoot’.

Big Foot aka Sasquatch is a monkey-like monster and there have been several traces and evidences that fully justify the existence of this mythological species. Several video, audio recordings and photos have been taken to prove the presence of Bigfoot. Well, the docuseries, “Sasquatch” is basically a series of non-scripted interviewers with people.

The plot of the series centers on David Holthouse, who is a journalist by trade and tries to uncover the mystery behind the murders of three farmers that took place in the year 1993. The trio was said to be murdered in the Northern California area. by Bigfoot. It’s been nearly 3 decades since that murder took place and to solve the mystery behind the murder, Hothouse teams up with Joshua Rofe and their search led them to a pair of marijuana framers.

During this trip, David interviews and meets many people, including people from the underworld, experts, while for the sake of privacy there are a number of people whose faces are covered or blurred. The documentary is eccentric, interesting and also extremely scary because a lot of new things are happening in David’s series and some of the characters are just too gruesome and purely insane. The miniseries also shows how the Northern California region is lawless and that even the police are afraid to enter that area. “Sasquatch” is one of the best docuseries on Hulu because it is exciting, mysterious and extremely intriguing. The series is well worth checking out, and we highly recommended our reader to check out this great series on Hulu. Stay tuned with us for the latest updates.

