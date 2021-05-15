ENTERTAINMENT

Watch Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 15th May 2021 Today’s Episode (BBK8) Will Resume?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 15th May 2021

Bigg Boss Kannada season has been premiered on 28th February 2021. The show is produced by Endemol Shine India and telecast on Colors Kannada channel. The host of the show is Kiccha Sudeepa who is an Indian director, actor, and filmmaker. This show follows the format to isolate the 12 contestants from the outside world in a customized house. One of the contestants gets evicted on the basis of audience votes. The one who gets the most of the votes wins the trophy. In this season the Bigg Boss house is built in Innovative Film City at Bidadi, Bengaluru. Some of the changes have been sone due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

In this season of Bigg Boss Kannada, the 12 contestants are Subha Poonja who is a Kannada Film actress, Dhanushree, who is a social activist, Vishwanath Haveri is a popular Kannada singer who has named many solo hit songs. Shankar Ashwath who is a Veteran actor, Nidhi Subbaish is also a popular Kannada Film actress, Rajeev Hanu, are an actor and former cricketer, Prashanth Sambargi is a businessman and social activists well. Chandrakala Mohan is a tv actress and worked in many Kannada serials. Vaishnavi Gowda is a tv actress working in tv serials. Divya Uruduga is a Kannada film actress and worked in Telugu

films as well. Aravind K.P is a motorcyclist who has become the second Indian motorcyclist after C.S Santosh. Shamanth Gowda is a social media personality, Divya Suresh is an Indian model and actress. Raghu Gowda is a popular Kannada YouTuber. Geetha Bharathi Bhat is a famous tv serial actress who appeared in Kannada tv shows. Manju Pavagada is a Kannada comedian and Nirmala Chennappa is an actress and director.  All the contestants compete with each other in the tasks given by Bigg Boss. The contestants take part in two teams and make efforts to win the task.

The winning team has the power to choose the captain of the house for a week. Captain of the house allot the duties to the contestants for the entire week and save himself from the weekend elimination as well. The show has welcomed the wild card entries Vyjayyanthi Adiga who is an actress, Chakravarthy Chandrachud, who is a director, writer and journalist, and a film actress Priyanka Thimmesh. The makers of Bigg Boss Kannada have announced to resume the show on 8th May due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru. To know more about this article stay connected to us.

