Watch Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Latest Episode 8th May 2021 12th Week Voting Results

One of the most fantastic and brilliant reality show named Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 is going on to entertain everyone. The most prominent reality show is all set to increase the interest level among viewers. So, it is clear that the reality show is entertaining all the people across the country and giving many fantastic episodes to amuse the entire fan following. The concept of the show is very famous because everyone knows about Bigg Boss. Now, the reality show going with a very huge fan following across the country and introducing many brilliant episodes to increase the fan following of the show.

Now, the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 will be going to more interesting and fabulous. First of all, the show will be going to show the Weekend Ka Vaar episode in which Mohanlal who is the host of the show joins the stage. Every time, Mohanlal arrived at the show on Weekend Ka Vaar episode and put his points of view over the performance of the contestants. While Mohanlal starts putting his points of view and also give them a last warning that if they continue the same behaviour then they will not be a part of the show any more.

After hearing all the points from Mohanlal, all the housemates apologize to him and confirm that nobody will repeat the behaviour in the house. Apart from this, all the viewers will be enjoying the challenges perform by the contestants tonight. Also, the ensuing episode will be going to boost the level of nervousness among contestants because tonight, the show will be going to show the elimination round. The names of the contestants who are currently in the danger zone and suffering from the fear of gone evicted from the show.

Rithu Manthra

Manikuttan

Kidilam firoz

Remya

Soorya

As all of us know that, the forthcoming episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 will be coming with the elimination round. In the round, a total of 5 contestants are facing the fear of eviction. Apart from this, no one like this part of the show because after that one of the beloved contestant of the show will leave the reality show because of few votes. The episode that going to air tonight will be extremely awesome to watch and all the contestants who participate in the show are also very amazing. So, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 will be going to air on Asianet at 9 PM.