Watch Billa 2 Television Premiere Channel Name Date & Timings Schedule







Sun Tv is promising entertainment this weekend with the film festival as it is coming with back to back blockbuster including Billa 2 and Zilla. Well, even is coinciding with the festival of Eid, the show is assuring all of its fans power-packed entertainment and suggests you avoid visiting outside and enjoy this weekend at your home. Along with Zilla, Billa 2 is also coming to amuse the viewers along with its Television Premiere on Sun Tv. Get all the further information of Billa 2 World Television Premiere including channel, date, day, and Timing.

The WTP of Billa 2 is going to telecast on Sun Tv at 9:30 PM IST on 15 May 2021, Saturday. Well, Billa 2 is one of the most successful movies of the year 2012. The movie had been released on 13 July 2012 and wreaked havoc at the box office with its tremendous performance. Billa 2 has witnessed a great opening with a remarkable opening along with 95% occupancy in single screens and multiplexes. Along with its wonderful performance, it grossed ₹4.79 crores only at the Chennai box office.

Along with the domestic collection, it also fetched splendid bucks at the overseas box office. As per the reports it raked US$348,000 in Malaysia, $20,000 in Australia, and $78,000 in the UK. However, it received mixed to negative reviews from the critics, but at the same time, critics praised the sheer brilliance performance of the lead star Ajith Kumar. But it got criticized for the technical aspect. Along with the technical aspect, it also lacks narration and direction. Most of the hype of the movie is just because of its pristine lead cast.

The story of the movie provided by Chakri Toleti focuses on David Billa who is spending a mundane life in coastal regions of Sri Lanka. But due to unfavourable incidents that flip his world upside down and compelled him to become a dreaded and eminent don. Helmed by Chakri Toleti, the movie financed by Sunir Kheterpal and Suresh Balaji under the production banner of Wide Angle Creations and IN Entertainment. Along with Ajith Kumar, Billa 2 cast Parvathy Omankuttan, Bruna Abdullah, Vidyut Jammwal, Rohit Khurana, and Sudhanshu Pandey appearing in the vital roles.

So, grab the wonderful action with the superb performance of Ajith Kumar on your favourite channel Sun Tv at 9:30 PM and also don’t forget to enjoy Thalapathy Vijay and Mohan all starer Zilla on 15 May 2021 at 6:30 PM. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for further entertainment updates.