Watch Billie Eilish and Phineas’ ‘No Time to Die’ Performance at Oscars 2022

Billie Eilish and Phineas perform deeply concerned Tonight (March 27) the theme song ‘No Time to Die’ at the Oscars 2022 – watch it now below.

Two of the many actors performing at the Oscars tonight are siblings, nominated for Best Original Song on the Dolby Theater stage.

For their performances, Eilish and Phineas performed with string and percussion players, while Phineas took on piano duties. Eilish sang from the center of the stage as slowly moving laser-like rays of light swirled around him.

For the first time ever, a sister and brother team up for an Oscar for Best Original Song. as well as the latest bond film no time to die It is also in the running for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects.