WATCH: Blair Tickner shines on ODI debut for New Zealand vs Netherlands

Blair Tickner tickled the Netherlands on his ODI debut at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

The Black Caps pacer scored 4-50 in the first game of his three-match series batting first at the Bay Oval as he was dismissed for 202 in the 50th over.

In the absence of several frontline Black Caps stars missing from the series while playing in the Indian Premier League, Tickner took his chance to shine and troubled many opposition batting line-ups with his pace and bounce, recording speeds of up to 145kph.

Aaron Gillians / photosport Blair Tickner leads the bowling effort for the Black Caps against the Netherlands at the Bay Oval.

Other New Zealand bowlers to take four wickets on debut in One Day Internationals are Mitchell McClenaghan (4-20), Dayal Hadlee (4-34) and Matt Henry.