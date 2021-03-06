Watch Boxing Superwoman – TMTyOne.com

On Friday, March 5, at Flint Shields vs. Decair at the Dort Federal Event Center: Live stream results, round by round, how to watch online, start time, card full info

Loading...

We will discuss how to watch the match between Claresa Shields and Mary-Eve Decair via live stream on Friday.

Loading...

Loading...

Faking (LIVE) Shields vs Decair Live Stream Free Online Online PPV Boxing & TV Guide, Boxing Full Fight Game 2021 Claresa Shields vs Mary-Eve Decair Live: Team News, Kick-off Time, Prediction, Live Online

Loading...

How to see Shield vs Decair

Date: Friday, March 5

Loading...

Start time: 9:00 pm ET

Loading...

Venue: Dort Federal Event Center – Flint, MI

Loading...

TV: PPV ($ 29.99)

Loading...

Streaming: FITE PPV ($ 29.99)

Loading...

Online Coverage: Fight TV

Loading...

Superwoman Claresa Shields vs Mary-Eve Decair Official PPV Live Stream

Occasions

Loading...

Claresa Shields (-750)

Loading...

Marie-Eve Decair (+500)

Loading...

(Via sports betting)

Loading...

Where is Claresa Shields vs. Mary-Eve Decair?

Dort will fight Shield Decare at the Federal Credit Union Event Center in Flint, Michigan. This will be the first time Shields will compete in his hometown. Desire also fights there for the first time.

Loading...

Main Card (PPV, 9:00 PM ET)

Claresa Shields (10-0, 2 KO) vs. Mary-Eve Decair (17-0, 0 KO), Junior Midweights, 10 rounds, Shields for the WBC and WBO titles, Decair’s IBF title and the vacant WBA title.

Loading...

Danielle Perkins (2-0, 1 KO) vs Monica Harrison (2-1-1, 1 KO), rematch, heavyweight, 8 rounds

Loading...

Jamie Mitchell (5-0-2, 3 KO) vs Noimi Bose (12-15-3, 2 KO), Junior Feathers, 6 rounds

Loading...

Marlen Esparza (8-1, 1 KO) vs Shelly Barnett (4-3-2, 0 KO), BantamVets, 6 rounds

Loading...

How to watch Claresa Shields vs Mary-Eve Decair: TV channel, live stream

Pay per view, FITE.TV

Loading...

Shield vs Decair is available via pay-per-view and can be streamed on FITE. TV

Loading...

1. BT Sports

Boxing fans in the UK can watch all the action of Shield vs Decair on BT Sport. The network has exclusive rights to boxing in the UK and Ireland and will offer a live stream and spoiler-free broadcast online on TV. However, Saturday’s main ticket starts quite late in the UK at 3:00 pm, so prepare accordingly.

Loading...

If it’s been a while for you, don’t worry because BT Sport also offers a spoiler-free replay page that shows replays of the two main fights soon after their completion, plus a full main at a later date and Preliminary map. .

Loading...

For those who do not sleep to watch all the action of Shield vs. Decair, BT Sport will show a live stream of Cejudo vs. Mores on its BT Sport app and on its website (pre-fight show starts at midnight. If If you like watching on your TV, the network will show the entire program simultaneously on BT Sport 1 HD.

Loading...

If you are a BT Sport customer, but you are out of the UK and want to tune in, it is easy to do so with a handy tool. Just grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to get the action live.

Loading...

2. Hulu TV

Miracle, we have Hulu, known for its superior video-on-demand service. However, the Live TV plan, which costs $ 44.99 per month, is gaining popularity as it offers dozens of great channels.

Loading...

There are also some additional channel packages that you can add or premium network if you want to tweak everything to your liking. Hulu’s channel list includes several networks, including several ESPN channels. In short, you are ready to go.

Loading...

On Hulu, customers can access up to 50 hours of cloud DVR space, but they can also upgrade to 200 hours by paying $ 14.99 per month. While regular VOD Hulu customers can watch content on only one device, the Live TV scheme comes with two identical streams.

Loading...

Available for an additional $ 14.99 per month, the “unlimited screen” feature gives users unlimited streams simultaneously on the home network. When you are away the number drops to three screens. For more information about the platform read the Hulu review.

Loading...

3. YouTube TV

Straight out of Mountain View, YouTube TV has some great features and a great collection of channels. With $ 40 per month in a bundle and available for a ton of premium networks, YouTube TV hopes to appeal to those who don’t like making a ton of choices to twist their plans.

Loading...

You can enjoy many channels on YouTube TV. Luckily, there are several ESPN channels on the list as well and can help you watch any UFC fight as you wish. YouTube TV comes with unlimited cloud DVR space, allowing you to record your heart’s desires. As a bonus, the recording is kept for a maximum of nine months.

Loading...

Members can also enjoy content on three devices at the same time, which is especially great because you don’t have to pay extra for that third device. Read our YouTube TV review to find out everything.

Loading...

Now Direct TV

Now the next DirecTV Now to watch is Shield vs Dicaire. This is a good platform on which you can make a lot of decisions. The platform has gone through some major changes recently, cutting the original five bundles to just two – plus ($ 50 / month) and Max ($ 70 / month).

Loading...

The old bundles were then brought back with a new name and a price that is double the original: Entertainment ($ 93 / month), Options ($ 110 / month), Extra ($ 124 / month), Ultimate ($ 135 / Month). Month) and Optimo Mass ($ 86 / month). You can still add three international packages, two Spanish-language channel packages, and some premium networks. Of which, HBO and Max also have Cinemax in both Plus and Max.

Loading...

Last word on Shield vs Decair

Watching on mobile? Claresa Shields vs Mary-Eve Decair launch YouTube TV app (on Android and iOS), FuboTV app (on Android and iOS), Sling TV app (on Android and iOS), Hulu app Shields meets for Mary-Eve Decair. WBC Women’s, WBO Women’s, IBF Women’s and Empty WBA Women’s titles in the 10 round Super Welterweight Competition.