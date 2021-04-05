Watch Breast Tax All Episodes Review Streaming Online Ullu App Web Series Actress Real Name

One of the most brilliant and prominent OTT Platform Ullu App is all set to introduce another web series to entertain all the people. Yes, we are talking Breast Tax that totally heating up the entire environment by showing outstanding and romantic content to all the people. The web series will be coming with a very genuine story that showing action thriller and drama. Also, it will the web series that comes with a dramatic and thriller genre on Ullu App. Because the app is very famous just because of the romantic and sensational content in web series. Breast Tax is a very brilliant piece of entertainment that releasing on Ullu App.

The story of the web series is extremely superb because it shows the impartiality that happened with women in the Kingdom of Travancore (Kerala). The entire incident that revolving around the story of the web series is that if any lower-caste Hindu woman wants to cover her breast in front of the public then she needs to pay tax before covering it. The amount of tax was calculated as per the size of her breast. The web series will be much anticipating and extremely worth watching because of the story and the star members.

If we talk about the twist and turn in the web series then the story takes a very exciting and interesting turn when a woman denied paying breast tax. The name of the star members who work in the web series has not been revealed yet but very soon the makers will provide all the names of the members. Just after the release of the trailer, the number of views, likes, and comments will be increased with very amazing speed. It is cleared that the web series will be extremely superb and showing a brilliant story that able to get much applause from the audience.

The web series will be taking a grand release on 6th April 2021 and the makers share the trailer on the official social media platforms of Ullu App. The caption that makers wrote in the trailer is “Ek Khokhle Kanoon Ko Nibhana Hoga, Izzat Se Jeene ke Liye Kar Chukana Hoga”. So, Breast Tax will be mind-blowing and all the fans are very eagerly waiting to watch the complete story of the web series. We will be providing all the information that you want to know about the web series. So, keep in touch with us to know more information.