Cab Stories Movie: Cab Stories is the latest Telugu movie starring Bigg Boss fame Divi Vadthya in the lead role. Directed by KVN Rajesh, the film will be released directly online on the new video streaming platform Spark OTT. It is slated to be released on 28th May 2021. Cab Stories Volume 1 also features Dhanraj, Giridhar, Praveen, Srihan, and Siri in prominent roles. The film is produced by S Krishna known for his previous movie Gaali Sampath. Spark OTT is an initiative by RGV’s D Company.