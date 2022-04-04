Watch Carrie Underwood Perform ‘Ghost Story’ at the Grammys

Carrie Underwood made her new single “Ghost Story” live debut at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards.

“I’m going to be your ghost story / The one who remembers you all night,” she sang as a wind machine, dramatically blowing up her blonde hair and train. “I’m haunting you, you’ll want me / I’m going to be your ghost story.” By the end of the song, Underwood was raised on a pedestal a few feet off the ground.

The country star released “Ghost Story” last month, a terrifying, terrifying number about a haunting ex-boyfriend. Written by David Garcia, a frequent Underwood collaborator with Josh Care and Hilary Lindsay, this is his first new musical since 2021. my Savior And when Underwood is in the middle of his Las Vegas residency at Resorts World, comes the . The singer is set…