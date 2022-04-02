WATCH: Chelsea also meets reincarnated Christian Eriksson. Premier League 2021/2022

WATCH: Chelsea also meets reincarnated Christian Eriksson. Premier League 2021/2022

  2. 90′ – Continuing. Rico Henry by Sergi Canos
  3. 87′ – Doelpunt – Yoen Visa (1 – 4)
  4. 85′- verb. Brian Mbumo Dor Yoen Visa
  5. 82′- verb. Vitaly Genelt by Mathias Jensen
  6. 65′- verb. Look no further than Romelu
  7. 64′ – Continued. Timo Werner by Matteo Kovacic
  8. 61′ – Goal – Vitaly Genault (1 – 3)
  9. 55′ – verb. Marcos Alonso dor Reece James
  10. 54′ – Goal – Christian Eriksson (1 – 2)
  11. 50′ – goal – Vitaly Genault (1 – 1)
  12. 48′ – Goal – Antonio Rudiger (1 – 0)

Premier Leaguematch day 3102-04-2022 16:00

Chelsea have suffered a painful defeat in the English league. Mid-engined Brentford won 4–1 at Stamford Bridge. Christian Eriksen scored a goal, Romelu Lukaku again having to be satisfied with a substitute (no goal).

In London, the audience only got goals…


Read Full News