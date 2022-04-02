- 90′ – Continuing. Rico Henry by Sergi Canos
- 87′ – Doelpunt – Yoen Visa (1 – 4)
- 85′- verb. Brian Mbumo Dor Yoen Visa
- 82′- verb. Vitaly Genelt by Mathias Jensen
- 65′- verb. Look no further than Romelu
- 64′ – Continued. Timo Werner by Matteo Kovacic
- 61′ – Goal – Vitaly Genault (1 – 3)
- 55′ – verb. Marcos Alonso dor Reece James
- 54′ – Goal – Christian Eriksson (1 – 2)
- 50′ – goal – Vitaly Genault (1 – 1)
- 48′ – Goal – Antonio Rudiger (1 – 0)
Premier League
Chelsea have suffered a painful defeat in the English league. Mid-engined Brentford won 4–1 at Stamford Bridge. Christian Eriksen scored a goal, Romelu Lukaku again having to be satisfied with a substitute (no goal).
