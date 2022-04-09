WATCH: Chelsea ruthlessly subdue Southampton via meat grinder. Premier League 2021/2022

- 37′- verb. Oriole Romeu by Yan Valery
- 31′ – Goal – Kai Havertz (0 – 4)
- 22′- Goal – Timo Werner (0 – 3)
- 16′ – Doelpunt – Mason Mount (0 – 2)
- 8′ – Goal – Marcos Alonso (0 – 1)
- 74′ – verb. Valentino Liveramento Door Will Smallbone
- 70′- verb. Mason Mount by Hakim Ziyach
- 63′ – Continuing. Thiago Silva by Reece James
- 60′ – Yellow – Jan Bednarek
- 54′ – Doelpunt – Mason Mount (0 – 6)
- 49′ – GOAL – Timo Werner (0 – 5)
Premier League
Chelsea have recovered from a 1-3 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League. After an impressive performance, the Blues eventually won Southampton with an overwhelming 0–6 points. Romelu Lukaku was not in the selection due to injury.
After a tough fight against Real Madrid…
