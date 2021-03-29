ENTERTAINMENT

Watch Chhalaang Movie World Television Premiere Check Channel Name Date & Time Details

Chhalaang Movie World Television Premiere

Many people are like to watch movies in their homes but to do this, they need to wait for the World Television Premiere of the movie. Now, one of the most brilliant movies named Chhalaang is on the way to airing on television. Yes, all the people who love to watch the movie can get the opportunity to watch Chhalaang on Colors Cineplex HD. Many people are very eagerly waiting for the movie because they want to watch the movie after sitting at their home. The director of the movie is Hansal Mehta and everyone knows that he is one of the most prominent and best directors across the country.

The star members of the movie who played the roles are Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. The producers of the movie are Ajay Devgan, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and presented by Bhushan Kumar. The movie is very genuine and all the people give their lots of love after watching it. The movie released on Amazon Prime Video on 13th November 2020 and after that the engagement of people towards the movie is extremely high. After that, the movie entertains all the people a lot and loved by millions of people.

The brilliant part of the movie is that Chhalaang is all set to air on Colors Cineplex on 29th March 2021 at 07:30 PM. Many people are waiting for it because they want to watch it on television. Everyone knows that the story of the movie is very brilliant and everyone knows that the movie is extremely awesome. All the stars who worked in the movie got much attention and love from the audience. It is cleared that everyone loves the concept and the story of the movie. Everyone who has not to watch the movie yet is waiting for the World Television Premiere to watch the movie in their homes.

The movie is all set to entertain all the people now after hitting the television screens. Chhalaang is ready to air on the television screens because the makers want to show the story of the movie to all the people. A very huge number of fans are very extremely waiting to watch the story of the movie. Chhalaang is all set to hit the television screens on 29th March 2021 at 07:30 PM on Colors Cineplex. All the people who wait for it can watch the movie on television on Monday. Stay connected with us to know more information related to the movies.

