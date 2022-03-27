WATCH: Chidozzi Ogbin delivers brilliant overhead kick as Ireland draw with world’s top-ranked team

CHIEDOZIE OGBENE made a brilliant overhead kick as Ireland drew 2-2 with Belgium at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday.

The Rotherham United winger canceled Michi Batsuyai’s opener in the FAI’s Centenary game.

And when Hans Vanken restored Belgium’s lead, Ogbein set up Alan Brown to go home late to earn Stephen Kenny’s share of the spoils against the world’s top-ranked country.

When Belgian assistant coach Thierry Henry was featured on the big screen at Aviva, home fans were given something to shout about.

In the second leg of the 2009 World Cup playoffs, Ireland fans recall the former France international’s controversial double handball, voiced by Boos when he appeared.