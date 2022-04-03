WATCH: Courtois and 3(!) penalties help Real Madrid pass Celta. LaLiga Santander 2021/2022

During the international break, Real Madrid could have healed Clasico’s wounds, but the leader needed a decent performance to erase the loss to Barca.

But Real Madrid had a rough time against Celta and could especially thank Thibaut Courtois that the void remained on the board. De Koninklijke could hardly do anything against it, but thanks to a penalty from Benzema, he went to rest with a lead. Celta’s equalizer was rejected by VAR.

Immediately after the break, it was a hit for the home team: Nolito was able to overtake Courtois. A more than worthy equalizer for Celta.

Real Madrid were in trouble, but there was some help from the referee. Within a few minutes the ball very easily went to the dot twice. Benzema missed his first chance, but then scored his 34th goal of the season (in all competitions).

For example, Real Madrid are leading in La Liga with 69 points. Barcelona…