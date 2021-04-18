Watch Criminal Crush Song (2021) ft Ashwin Kumar and Tanya Ravichandran

Prison Crush is the most recent Tamil album track that includes cook dinner with comali fame Ashwin Kumar and actress Tanya Ravichandran. The track was sung by younger sensation Anirudh Ravichander and Tremendous Singer fame Srinisha Jayaseelan. Prison Crush track was composed by Godson Rudolph. It’s directed by Ruthra Manigandan and Anand. Produced by Neeraj M Jeyakumar beneath the Dream Massive Leisure banner, the brand new Tamil music track was launched by Vels Signature. Radio Metropolis India is the radio companion of the most recent music album Prison Crush.

Prison Crush track video will likely be streamed on Youtube, MX Participant, Fb Watch, TMT Hunt, and Hungama Play. The audio was bagged by Jio Saavn, Wynk Music, Spotify, Gaana, iTunes, and Prime Music. You possibly can obtain Prison Crush track mp3, audio, video on the official media companies talked about above.

Ashwin Kumar is the most recent male crush of Tamil Nadu women. He bought fame by the favored cookery present Cook dinner With Comali 2. He was final seen in Sony Music South’s Kutty Pattas track together with Reba Monica John. The track hits greater than million views inside per week of its launch.

Tanya Ravichander is thought for her efficiency in Tamil films like Balle Vellaiyathevaa, Brindavanam, Karuppan, and extra. The track was choreographed by Sandy Grasp.

Tune Identify: Prison Crush

Singers: Anirudh, Srinisha Jayaseelan

Solid: Ashwin Kumar, Tanya Ravichandran

Music: Godson Rudolph

Administrators: Ruthran, Anand

