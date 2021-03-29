Watch Dance Deewane 3 Latest Episode 28th March 2021 #DD3 Holi Special Episodes Elimination Updates

Another episode of the most prominent and brilliant reality television show is on the way to entertain all the people. Dance Deewane 3 is regularly picking its hype and touching the peak of success by collecting huge applause from the audience. The upcoming episode of the show is all set to give a very big pack of entertainment full of performances and superb dancing moves. It is cleared that the forthcoming episode of Dance Deewane 3 will give goosebumps to all the fans who die-hard fan of the performances of the contestants of the show. The episode will be extremely superb and amazing that entertain all the people without any hesitation.
The upcoming episode of the show will become very entertaining because everyone is just waiting to watch it. If we talk about the episode of Dance Deewane 3 then a very genuine performance to dedicate Ranjeet performed by Ajay and Shilpa. Yes, they both gave a very amazing performance on the stage by performing a mimicry act of Ranjeet. The motive to give a very beautiful tribute to Ranjeet is just because Ranjeet and Prem Chopra will be appearing as the special guest of the show. Everyone knows that they both are very superb and brilliant with a very strong and huge fanbase.
Another brilliant part of the show is that Sanya Malhotra will be also given a cameo to make the moment more awesome. She also shared a story of her struggle life when she participates in the audition of the dance competition. But, she was not able to participate in the show because judge Dharmesh was not happy with her performance of dance. Later, Dharmesh replies that “Maybe that’s why today you are standing here in front of us”. She will entertain all the audience by giving her a cameo role in the show and make the entire environment more beautiful for the fans.
On the other hand, the amazing performance by Aman in the song “Rang Barse” will totally astonish all the people. Also, the amazing comedy of Raghav Juyal on the stage always giving many moments to laugh to the entire audience. So, after watching the promos of the show, it is clear that the reality show will be extremely awesome and fantastic. Dance Deewane 3 will be airing on Colors TV every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. Again the makers of the show are ready to give many moments to all the fans to give them goosebumps. So, stay connected with us to know more information related to the reality shows.