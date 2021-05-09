Watch Dance Deewane Season 3 Latest Spoilers 9th May 2021 Performances Maa Special Episode

Dance Deewane Season 3 is a brilliant show that entertaining everyone across the country. All the people have been praising the concept of the show from the beginning. The competition level of the reality dancing show is too high that attracts millions of people to watch the fabulous episodes. It is the only dancing show that holds such a great fanbase across the country because currently very few reality shows going on television channels in which it is included. Apart from this, the reality show already created a strong empire for the upcoming seasons in the last two seasons. The ongoing season of the reality shows also maintaining its popularity across the country.

If we talk about the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane Season 3 then it will be going to hit the small screen tonight with a very huge fan following who eager to watch the performances of the contestants. The makers also regularly trying to maintain the prominence of the reality show by adding many fabulous tasks and special guests. The performances that will be going to happen in the reality show always showing the pure talent of the contestants and also delivers the perfect pack of entertainment. Every weekend becomes superb and fantastic when the reality show hitting the television screens.

The performance of the show will give a start to the ensuing episode performed by Piyush who belongs to the 2nd generation. The performance of Piyush on the song “TUM JO AAYE” and Dharmesh appreciate him for his outstanding performance. Even his mother also present there that makes the moment very special for Piyush. After that, he starts his dance performance on the song “TUJH MEI RAB DIKHTA HAI” with his mother on the stage that makes everyone emotional after watching the bond between them.

Apart from this, another performance of Suchana happened in the reality show. She performed the performance on the song named “APSARA AAL”. Also, she dedicates her performance to her mother and mother-in-law that also give a heart-touching moment to all the judges and audience. Sonali performs on the song “LUKKA CHUPPI” and all the judges appreciate her for her fabulous performance on the stage. Dance Deewane Season 3 airing on Colors TV at 9 PM and entertaining everyone who loves to watch the fantastic and awesome reality show. So, stay connected with us to know more information related to the reality shows.