WATCH: David Warner, Shaheen Afridi face off in hilarious confrontation on Day 3 of Lahore Test | Cricket

Australia opener David Warner and Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi gave fans something to laugh at in Lahore at the end of the third day’s play. Incident after Warner hit Afridi for a boundary off the last ball of the day.

Read also | ‘Once-in-a-generation cricketer’: Former Pakistan bowler puts Babar Azam on the same level of greatness as Virat Kohli

Warner had dismissed Afridi at square leg in the fifth ball of the second over of Australia’s second innings. After this Afridi bowled a short ball which…