Watch deleted ‘The Batman’ scene with Barry Keoghan’s the Joker

a deleted scene from Batman Which was earlier teased by the film’s director Matt Reeves, has been released.

Reeves posted a link today (March 24) to a website where fans had to solve three puzzles to watch the clip, though it has since been widely circulated online.

In the scene, Robert Pattinson’s Batman meets the Joker (played by Barry Keoghan) at the Arkham Asylum in order to help him discover the identity of the Riddler (Paul Dano).

Viewers only saw Keoghan’s incarnation of DC villains Batman It is at the end of the film when he has a brief conversation with the closed Riddler.