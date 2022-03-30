[Watch] Devdutt Padikkal Takes A Stunning Reflexes Catch To Dismiss Kane Williamson

The Rajasthan Royals pulled off a great batting performance against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium, Pune in Match 5 of the Indian Premier League 2022. They put on 210 runs on the board batting first.

In reply to their target, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have made a disastrous start. Their skipper Kane Williamson was sent back to the pavilion for just two runs. Devdutt Padikkal took a stunning catch the dismiss the batter.

In the second over of the innings, Prasidh Krishna bowled a back of a length ball around the off-stump. Kane Williamson tried to poke at the ball, it the outside edge and flew to the right of the wicket-keeper, Sanju Samson.

The Rajasthan Royals skipper dived but the ball popped out of his hand. Padikkal who was at the first slip, showed great reflexes…