WATCH: DHL cargo plane splits in two after crash landing at Costa Rica airport

A A DHL cargo plane split in two after being forced to make an emergency landing in Costa Rica.

The Costa Rican Civil Air Authority said a Boeing 757-200 cargo plane suffered a hydraulic system failure on its way to Guatemala on Thursday.

The aircraft operated by Deutsche Post AG requested an emergency landing shortly after take off before skidding onto the runway. As soon as it stopped, the tail of the aircraft separated from the aircraft.

Firefighters reached the spot and doused the plane with foam.

DHL said there was no damage to the crew but one member was being medically examined as a precaution.

The operator said: “DHL’s incident response team has been activated and an investigation will be conducted with the relevant authorities to determine what happened.”

