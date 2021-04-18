Watch Dil Hai Deewana Song ft Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh

LATEST

Dil Hai Deewana Song

Dil Hai Deewana is the most recent Hindi Music video composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The tune was launched underneath the label of T-Collection on April 17, 2021. The Video tune is written & directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. Darshan Raval and Zara Khan lend their mesmerizing voice to this album tune. The tune is accessible on all of the official media platforms like Wynk, Spotify, Gaana, Youtube Music, and extra. Keep away from utilizing torrent web sites like Masstamilan, telegram hyperlink, Isaimini, Tamilrockers, 1tamilmv, telegram, and extra.

DOWNLOAD DIL HAI DEEWANA SONG

Watch Dil Hai Deewana Full Video Track

Watch Dil Hai Deewana Track – Teaser

This tune options Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, the 2 shining stars from Bollywood who did some nice strikes within the tune. The dance was choreographed by Firoz A Khan and captured by C.R.Ravi Yadav, the director of Images. The tune was launched underneath the label of T-Collection.

Dil Hai Deewana Song

You’ll be able to hearken to the tune on varied platforms like YouTube Music, Spotify, Wynk, Gaana, Deezer, Jio Saavn, and lots of different official streaming platforms.

Arjun Kappor in Dil Hai Deewana

Arjun Kapoor

Rakul Preet Singh in Dil Hai Deewana

Rakul Preet Singh

