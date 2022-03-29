Watch – Dushmantha Chameera Cleans Up Vijay Shankar With 145 Kph Toe-crushing Yorker

Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Vijay Shankar was cleaned up by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Dushmantha Chameera in the 4th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between Hardik Pandya-led GT and KL Rahul-led LSG at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 28.

Chasing the target, Gujarat Titans were off to an almost identical start as Lucknow Super Giants as they lost their opener, Shubman Gill, for a duck in the first over. Vijay Shankar was given an opportunity at No.3 and he was able to score only 4 runs off 6 balls before getting dismissed in the 3rd over.

