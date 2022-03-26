WATCH: Emotional Triple H explains how heart condition ended career

WWE legend Triple H has confirmed that his in-ring career has come to an end due to a heart condition that almost ended his life.

The 52-year-old – real name: Paul Levesque – spoke about the seriousness of his recent health issues in an interview ESPNK Stephen A. Smith.

This is the first time Levesque has spoken publicly about his problems, which were first highlighted by a brief press release in September last year. At the time, WWE only said that it went through a “successful process”. “heart event”,

The artist told Smith that he had a defibrillator placed in his chest, and Triple H’s days were over.

