Today the curtain falls – along with Schaldeprij – on the classic Flemish cycling spring. time to look back. So it’s time for the extra time course. Tonight Ruben Van Guch will welcome guests Greg Van Avermaet, Johann Museuw, Dirk de Wolf and Inne Bayen to discuss the Tour of Flanders, among other things. Watch the episode live on canvas and sporza.be from 9.22 pm onwards.