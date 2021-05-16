Watch Falaknuma Das Movie On TV World Television Premiere On Star Maa

The good news for the fans of the Telugu Film Industry the much-awaited film ” Falaknuma Das” is finally appearing on the Television screen on Sunday. The audiences are eagerly waiting to watch the film on their TV screen. After a massive hit on the big screen, the makers are expecting the same response from the side of TV viewers. The film already created a hustle amongst the viewers the day after the announcement of the WTP. The film was previously released in the year 2019 which is based on the crime drama.

Falaknuma Das World Television Premiere

Vishwak Sen is the growing star in Tollywood, who is on the track of building a stable fan base with the massive hit. The film was constructed in the direction of the director Vishwak Sen who is also the writer of it. It is the remake of the Malayalam film titled Angamaly Diaries. Many prominent actors are featured in this film along with Vishwak Sen. The star cast of the film:-

Uttej

Harshita Gaur

Prasanthi Charuolingah

Saloni mishra

Vishwak Sen

In this film, the director-actor Vishwak Sen showed an unwatched side of him as the director and played the nominal role Das as well, which gained him the appellation Mass Ka Dass. The film was previously released during the time of the ongoing pandemic, where the piles flocked to theaters and were rigorously entertained. The first WTP of the film is on Sunday 16th May 2021 and it is broadcasting on the Star Maa channel at 3 PM.

The storyline of the film:-

This is a story about the advantageous outcome that anticipates a man with unmanageable aggression. A gang of youngsters leading by Das tries to manage the meat business in Falaknuma. Though, they meet some unexpected difficulties, which lead them to the journey of the crime. To know the rest of the story just watch it on your television screens on the channel Star Maa at 3 PM on Sunday 16th May 2021 and do not forget to share your reviews with us and stay tuned with us for more such updates of upcoming films.